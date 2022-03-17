ANNA VON REITZ: WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION --- FOUND AT LAST!

ChembusterEVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED=============================================================================ENGLISHAnna gives another informative and insightful analysis of our current times and all of the events talking place i her latest article..As I write this, the Russian Government is presenting definitive proof to the Security Council at the United Nations, that “the” US and various NATO Allies were heavily engaged in producing illegal, unlawful, and immoral biological weapons in over a dozen well-funded laboratories in the Ukraine.The current Ukrainian Government allowed this activity and posed a threat to the entire population of this planet, just to make a buck and line their own pockets.At the same time, Ukrainian Whistle-blowers have brought forward massive proof of the collusion and criminality of Joe Biden and his family members and their activities in Ukraine.It’s not just “the” US involved in this repugnant activity, it’s NATO, too. The rot has spread until there is nothing but rottenness left. This is why Putin told the world that he was taking out the garbage. God knows, somebody had to, and once again, it fell to the Russians.We are engaged in cleaning up our “garbage” too, which we recognize as a matter of gross criminality, not a political issue at all.-----------------------------------------------------------------------Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-NachrichtenMeine Kanäle:My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world: