Gun Nac (1990, NES)

Gun Nac is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Compile and published by Tonkin house (in Japan) and ASCII Entertainment (in North America).



Weapons and other power-ups are obtained by shooting enemies and certain carriers. The game has five different main weapons. You can increase the power of your current main weapon by collecting the same weapon again. Collecting a different weapon will not alter the power level. You can also increase your weapon power by collecting a "P" symbol. There are also four different types of smart bombs. Your ship can carry up to 20 bombs. Collecting a bomb while change the type of all bombs to the collected type. Collecting the same type will upgrade the power of your bombs. You can also collect money to buy weapon upgrades or depose bombs in higher levels in a shop after completing a level.

