We need Calcium and the dangers of synthetic Calcium supplements

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Look at the many different sources of calcium, as you just showed us on the chart behind us. But importantly, nowhere did that calcium say a calcium chew from Walmart or some bar I mean, that's going to inhibit the store-operated calcium channels, but it's not going to be metabolized by the body and the pathways in such a way, because they don't know what that looks like. Calcium carbonate. Yes, great.

Kimberly Crail: People now have finally understood, yes, I need more calcium. In fact, if you're postmenopausal and you're female, I'm sure your doctor has sent you for a bone density scan, and the reason they send you for that is because they want to put you on calcium supplement or now these fancy, supposed bone building drugs.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: which are deadly, which are deadly.

Kimberly Crail: Let me tell you something: bone density doesn't matter. Chalk is very dense, but it's very brittle. What you care about is bone mass, not bone density. So don't fall for the scam. Here's why calcium supplements are a problem: They increase the bacteria in your urinary tract and in your bladder, increasing your risk of infections and cystitis. Also actually increases your risk of hip and vertebral fractures. In fact, Tom's users have more shoulder fractures than others, right? And that's almost all calcium carbonate





Judy Mikovits, PhD: and aluminum. The aluminum toxicity in these supplements can't be understated.





02/24/2025 - Dr Judy Mikovits returns to Weeds of Wisdom! https://rumble.com/v6pd73u-dr-judy-mikovits-returns-to-weeds-of-wisdom.h