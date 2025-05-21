🚨 US–Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger? Israel Prepares Possible Strike | News Plus Globe

Tensions are mounting as new intelligence suggests Israel may be preparing a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues last-ditch efforts to revive a nuclear deal. Could diplomacy fail—and war break out? Watch this full update for what’s happening behind the scenes.





