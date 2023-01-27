Live Chat with Paul; -109- Analysing Corbells Silver Orb + Did Paul Capture a Shadow Entity

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Silver Orbs and Black Shadows caught on Film [00:07:40] (2) Main Topic Begins - CorribleKrap aka Corbell+Knapp new UAP from Navy Paul breaks it down what the most likely thing it is. [00:10:00] (2b) A cult fan says Im wrong and I disprove his claims as a lead up hint what I think it is. Mainly its just more DISINFO baby. [00:13:00] (2c) Mick West comment about it.. Is he correct or showing he dont know LOW INFO ZONE to be sure? [00:18:00] (2d) Paul now shows what he thinks it most likely is.. a droplet on a large dome cover in front of camera. [00:29:00] (2e) Reading other replies to what some think it is.. including more info on map location. [00:35:00] (2f) Map location Iraq Mosul .. is next to a river and farms (lots of water evaporation) [00:43:00] (2g) How it would form on dome and move with some electrostatic and wind pressure and could go any direction not just straight back [00:45:20] (2h) Paul post examples of water on dome cameras and windows and compares on a graphic diagram. [01:18:00] (2i) Paul checks Corbell Tweets to see if any new footage released.. but nope got to MILK it! [01:23:00] (3) Break down Review talking head promoter for shills and gov disinfo UFO JESUS! he claims he analyzed it PMSL. [01:37:00] (3b) UFOJESUS mentions swarm of UFOs on radar and Paul talks about the Corbell one with radar and proves the icons on the video are surface contacts not AIR!! digs up the old video on it he did! [02:01:00] (3c) Resume UJ vid with Corbells clip in it what leaker said? still matches droplet on dome with air movement. [02:06:00] (3d) Paul side tracked on SQUID with odd DNA.. are they Aliens? travelers from meteorite? [02:09:00] (3e) A look of other alleged UFOs on google Earth [02:25:25] (4) Pauls New Paranormal Captures,, but first shows images from his cameras at night and a sparrow fine scratch on DOME! [02:41:00] (5) First Paul is woken up again around the same times but now daylight savings its 1 hour difference. [02:46:00] (5b) What is the BLACKNESS on the camera videos. (Paul finds more during the show.. 4 altogether.. and 2 one night and 2 another night with about 10 minutes apart.. Alien Abduction? Ghost? event or cam issue? [03:02:00] (6) 2nd camera view NON-IR but color normal light mode.. We see camera black out but cant see blob? [03:06:00] (7) look at 4 days later woken again and again 2 black outs happen the footage is from SDcard so not power issue or IR turned off from a hacker.. Paul explains on show.. [03:18:00] (8) Look at other vids from same night looking at strange shaped orbs and fast walker ones LOL. what do you think? Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

