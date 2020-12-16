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Poll worker sentenced to prison for voter fraud.
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440 views • December 16, 2020
I know this was 7 years ago. It is clear voter fraud exist but nobody is going to jail in 2020. The MSM ignored voter fraud only when it didn't go in their favor to support the democrat agenda and it almost never goes in their favor. Democrats cheated obama into the white house and now biden. BTW this idiot is a 20 year veteran poll worker. Admitted on TV to voting more than once. (How dumb is this person) voted for obama several times. Imagine how many didn't get caught.
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