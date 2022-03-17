X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Countries Are Now Pursuing Independence, World Bank Says Don’t Hoard Essentials

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Countries Are Now Pursuing Independence, World Bank Says Don’t Hoard Essentials
Everything the [DS]/[CB] put in motion can now bee seen by the people, it's not hidden by a cover story, it's out in the open and it's about to get worse.Countries are now working with each other bypassing the globalist system. The world bank is panicking.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.