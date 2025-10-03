Gendered Passport – Canadians Living In USA – Crime And Justice

Canada issues warning for citizens with gender-neutral passports travelling to U.S.





Global Affairs says ‘X’ marker may not be recognized at the border





The Canadian government is warning citizens who list “X” as their gender on their passports could have problems entering the U.S. and other countries.





In a change made in recent days, the Department of Global Affairs added an advisory to its United States travel advice page for 2SLGBTQ+ Canadian passport holders.





“While the Government of Canada issues passports with an ‘X’ gender identifier, it cannot guarantee your entry or transit through other countries,” it wrote. “You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier.”





The notice advises that Canadians “may still be asked to provide your sex/gender information as either male or female when travelling.”





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-united-states-travel-warning-1.7648381

Canadians aren’t mad at America anymore. We’re hurt, suspicious, and moving on





It has been nine months since Donald Trump returned to the White House, and in that time has upended the world order around trade, relentlessly expressed an “America first” mentality, and mused about annexing Canada as the 51st state.





https://globalnews.ca/news/11435470/canadians-arent-mad-at-america-anymore-were-hurt-suspicious-and-moving-on/

‘They want out’: Many Canadians considering selling U.S. properties





Political climate, rising insurance and personal reasons causing many Canadians to consider selling off their vacation properties.





Canadians aren’t just avoiding buying goods from the United States in protest of its adversarial trade stance and talk from its president about making Canada its 51st state.





https://edmontonjournal.com/life/homes/they-want-out-many-canadians-considering-selling-u-s-properties

Palm Desert Real Estate Market Update: Why Canadians Are Selling & Should You Buy?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkcYOuSof_E

‘Justice system is failing’: City calls for tougher bail laws to curb Kelowna’s property crime wave





In a bid to address rising frustrations over property crime and public safety, the City of Kelowna’s Community Safety Department is set to present a new advocacy paper to council, urging federal and provincial governments to overhaul Canada’s justice system.





https://www.kelownanow.com/watercooler/news//news/Kelowna/Justice_system_is_failing_City_calls_for_tougher_bail_laws_to_curb_Kelowna_s_property_crime_wave

Mayors and councillors from across B.C. push NDP government for action, not words on public safety





Municipal leaders from across B.C. joined together Wednesday in a unified call for Victoria and Ottawa to take more action against street disorder and crime in the province.





Nearly 60 mayors and councillors stood on the front steps of the legislature demanding the government inside lead with action, not words..





The demonstration was organized by the group Save our Streets, which first raised concerns about public safety and street disorder a year ago.





https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/article/mayors-and-councillors-from-across-bc-push-ndp-government-for-action-not-words-on-public-safety/