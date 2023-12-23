Melbourne Freedom Rally Half Year Review (Jan-Jun)

This video seeks to look back showing small snippets of how our freedom rally conducted itself in the first half of 2023. Next week I aim to post the second half of the year. This is helpful for looking back and remembering how it was. Each month from January to June is named by its month as a point of reference. There are plenty of memories for all who stuck it out. Note the big change in leadership along the way, when we formed two separate groups over the use of foreign flags in the rally.