Dec 31, 2022

Pope Benedict XVI has Died, Rest In Peace





Benedict XVI has returned to the Father's House.





The Vatican Press Room announced a few minutes ago that the death occurred at 9.34 a m in the residence of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, which the Pope Emeritus, 95, had chosen as his residence after the renunciation of the Petrine ministry that took place in 2013.





"With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, died today at 9:34 a m, in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.





As soon as possible, further information will follow, " reads the note by the director of the Vatican Press Room, Matteo Bruni, released in the morning.





Already in recent days the health condition of the Pope Emeritus had worsened as he advanced in his age, as the Press Room had reported by updating on the evolution of the situation.





Pope Francis himself had wanted to publicly share the news about the worsening state of his predecessor’s health at the end of the last general audience of the year, on December 28, when he had invited to pray for the Pope emeritus, ‘very sick’, so that the Lord could console him and support him “in this testimony of love for the Church until the end. ”





And on all continents, prayer initiatives had immediately multiplied with messages of solidarity and closeness even from the non-ecclesial world.





Pope Benedict XVI, was the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013. Born in Germany in 1927 under the name of Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, he was ordained a priest in 1951.





He worked as a professor of theology and as an official of the Roman Curia before being appointed Archbishop of Munich and Freising in 1977.





In 1981 he was appointed Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, a position he held until his election as Pope in 2005.





As Pope, Benedict XVI has worked to promote traditional Catholic teaching and values, and has distinguished himself for his commitment to social justice and concern for the poor.





He resigned from the papacy in 2013, becoming the first Pope to do so since the Middle Ages.





A saintly and scholarly man, his legacy will endure in his writings for generations to come.





