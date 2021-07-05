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Best & Taylor Intel (5/7/2021): Time’s Almost Up? — 'These People are S... K...' — BANNED BY YOUTUBE
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541 views • May 08, 2021
Ukraine, Russia, NATO, USA, Israel, China, Iran, 1335, Earth Changes, Jab & More…
As we approach day 1335 from the Star Sign, more and more ominous signs are appearing that indicate the world could be totally blindsided by wars and possible WW3 as outlined by Mason Pike and his three world wars. On top of that, we have the mysterious count down from the STAR SIGN on 9-23-2017 which ends of May 20th, then we have the 8th BLOOD MOON since the beginning of the Luna Tetrad in 2014, and 8 means a new order, a new beginning, and rebirth. That falls on 3 days after Pentecost on May 23rd!! All of this is a clear warning that the world may soon be entering its DARKEST HOUR, known as the Tribulation Period and the removal of the Church. Earth changes continue unabated, and erratic weather is the new normal. Frequencies are shifting, and the Solar radiation is growing more dangerous and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
As we approach day 1335 from the Star Sign, more and more ominous signs are appearing that indicate the world could be totally blindsided by wars and possible WW3 as outlined by Mason Pike and his three world wars. On top of that, we have the mysterious count down from the STAR SIGN on 9-23-2017 which ends of May 20th, then we have the 8th BLOOD MOON since the beginning of the Luna Tetrad in 2014, and 8 means a new order, a new beginning, and rebirth. That falls on 3 days after Pentecost on May 23rd!! All of this is a clear warning that the world may soon be entering its DARKEST HOUR, known as the Tribulation Period and the removal of the Church. Earth changes continue unabated, and erratic weather is the new normal. Frequencies are shifting, and the Solar radiation is growing more dangerous and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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