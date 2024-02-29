Create New Account
Michigan Democrats vote 'uncommitted' in protest of Biden
Political analyst Janelle King joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why she was not surprised with the Michigan election results and why she believes he's in a better position than Nikki Haley to win over new voters. #FoxNews


