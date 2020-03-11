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One Chip To Rule Them All! Time To Wake Up Sleepers!
WatchmanWes777
WatchmanWes777
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11 views • March 11, 2020
ID2020 Alliance Unveils Digital ID Program. ... With the opportunity for immunization to serve as a platform for digital identity, the program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity. https://id2020.org/

MoCHIP is a comprehensive child identification program designed to give Missouri families a measure of protection against the ever increasing problem of missing and abducted children. MoCHIP stands for MissOuri CHild Identification and Protection Program. The program uses an Amber Alert compatible computer disc to provide their child’s critical information to the parents. Microchips are NOT used in the program. http://mochip.org
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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