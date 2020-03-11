© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One Chip To Rule Them All! Time To Wake Up Sleepers!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • March 11, 2020
ID2020 Alliance Unveils Digital ID Program. ... With the opportunity for immunization to serve as a platform for digital identity, the program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity. https://id2020.org/
MoCHIP is a comprehensive child identification program designed to give Missouri families a measure of protection against the ever increasing problem of missing and abducted children. MoCHIP stands for MissOuri CHild Identification and Protection Program. The program uses an Amber Alert compatible computer disc to provide their child’s critical information to the parents. Microchips are NOT used in the program. http://mochip.org
MoCHIP is a comprehensive child identification program designed to give Missouri families a measure of protection against the ever increasing problem of missing and abducted children. MoCHIP stands for MissOuri CHild Identification and Protection Program. The program uses an Amber Alert compatible computer disc to provide their child’s critical information to the parents. Microchips are NOT used in the program. http://mochip.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.