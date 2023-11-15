NAOV Urbano Monte Map
20 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Here is a link to NAOV's original Spanish version of the video.
https://youtu.be/gyATCncmRYM?si=AP5d3em_leQk9xDC
Keywords
flat earthglobebusterskyle adamsnaovaboloish nasa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos