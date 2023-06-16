The Voice - What is the real motivation? It's as sly as a toilet rodent.

Please watch this very important presentation. The Australian Public are NOT being told the full story. They are being duped again just like in the 1967 referendum when the word 'Indigenous' crept in to our constitution.
https://roobsflyers.com/the-australian-constitution-is-racist
https://roobsflyers.com/pdf/public-briefing-1967-referendum
At least in this public briefing of the 1967 Referendum the public was given both sides of the argument, is that happening now?
NO it is not.
https://kevinloughrey.com.au/
VOTE NO TO APARTHEID - VOTE NO TO RACISM AND DIVISION - VOTE NO TO THE VOICE
Join Roobs Flyers:
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.