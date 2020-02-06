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Geriausia - priešakyje! Vienybės kalba, suplėšyta kaukė ir apkaltos pabaiga.
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915 views • February 06, 2020
sotu
pence apkaltino pelosi https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7970209/It-felt-like-Mike-Pence-accuses-Nancy-Pelosi-planning-rip-speech.html
pre ripped https://nypost.com/2020/02/05/nancy-pelosi-pre-ripped-pages-of-trumps-sotu-speech-video-shows/
into piles https://twitter.com/love4thegameAK/status/1225145279596228609
corteous - mandagus thing to do https://hannity.com/media-room/nancy-digs-in-pelosi-says-tearing-up-trumps-speech-was-the-courteous-thing-to-do/
approval rate https://twitter.com/BlueSea1964/status/1225125699016630273
bolton subpoena https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/here-we-go-pelosi-signs-off-on-bolton-subpoena-nadler-says-judiciary-committee-likely-to-issue-subpoena-soon/
53-47 https://qagg.news/read/?postnumber=2318
impeach https://qagg.news/searchwords/?datefilter=&query=impeach
romney https://twitter.com/currie14_kelly/status/1225214025115435008/photo/1
visus pridave https://twitter.com/M2Madness/status/1224702131673927692
senatas atlaisvejo ir gal grizti prie biznio
skundas del istatymo pazeidimo tyrimas pelosi https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1225255448745533440
graham whistleblower investigation https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/02/lindsey-graham-warns-investigations-whistleblower-biden-impeachment-trial.html
grassley tyrimas laiskas slaptosios tarnybos vadovui https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1225229889911099392
extend trump https://dailyworldupdate.us/supreme-court-can-extend-trumps-term-by-up-to-3-years-if-hes-acquitted-in-the-senate/
morgan investigation https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-launches-criminal-prove-jpmorgan-gold-price-manipulation
the best is yet to come
pence apkaltino pelosi https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7970209/It-felt-like-Mike-Pence-accuses-Nancy-Pelosi-planning-rip-speech.html
pre ripped https://nypost.com/2020/02/05/nancy-pelosi-pre-ripped-pages-of-trumps-sotu-speech-video-shows/
into piles https://twitter.com/love4thegameAK/status/1225145279596228609
corteous - mandagus thing to do https://hannity.com/media-room/nancy-digs-in-pelosi-says-tearing-up-trumps-speech-was-the-courteous-thing-to-do/
approval rate https://twitter.com/BlueSea1964/status/1225125699016630273
bolton subpoena https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/here-we-go-pelosi-signs-off-on-bolton-subpoena-nadler-says-judiciary-committee-likely-to-issue-subpoena-soon/
53-47 https://qagg.news/read/?postnumber=2318
impeach https://qagg.news/searchwords/?datefilter=&query=impeach
romney https://twitter.com/currie14_kelly/status/1225214025115435008/photo/1
visus pridave https://twitter.com/M2Madness/status/1224702131673927692
senatas atlaisvejo ir gal grizti prie biznio
skundas del istatymo pazeidimo tyrimas pelosi https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1225255448745533440
graham whistleblower investigation https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/02/lindsey-graham-warns-investigations-whistleblower-biden-impeachment-trial.html
grassley tyrimas laiskas slaptosios tarnybos vadovui https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1225229889911099392
extend trump https://dailyworldupdate.us/supreme-court-can-extend-trumps-term-by-up-to-3-years-if-hes-acquitted-in-the-senate/
morgan investigation https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-launches-criminal-prove-jpmorgan-gold-price-manipulation
the best is yet to come
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