The World is being torn apart! ARE YOU READY TO F!GHT BACK? Revelation 22

We could not have known this till now, but the subjective truth wisdom from below, bible translations, preaching, religions, MORAL STANDARDS, and all the ways of men are death Gen. 2:17, apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3, earthly, sensual, devilish James 3:15; 1 Cor. 2:6-16. The best-selling book of all time IN THE KINGDOMS OF MEN is the cause of all human suffering James 5:7-11. The reason we had to be in apostasy for the last 1680 years 2 Thess. 2:3 was so Satan could convince men to utilize the subjective truth LXX, which authorized the crucifixion of Christ at His first coming, and so now Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse, can steal our peace, sanity, and ability to reason and wield his mega sword Rev. 6:4 of every wind of doctrine of men against the Sword of the Spirit and continue to lie, about being God 2 Thess. 2:3-4 to convince the rich and elite they will inherit the earth if they depopulate it. The Lord's, previously hidden will Eph. 1:9 is to bring salvation down from heaven for billions Acts 2:40; Luke 13:19, counted as righteous, both the living and dead, in the 2nd age of His Kingdom Luke 13:19; James 5:7-11.





The Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12, is back for its second coming, meaning that some of the lies/wiles/seals/darts of Satan are removed from the bibles of men, enabling us to fight the good fight of faith and begin the transition from the kingdoms of men to the Kingdom of God, in the last days or end times of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men lasting approximately 43 years Matt. 10:34; Rev. 5:1ff; Eph. 6:10-20; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15; James 5:7-11.





The Greek and Hebrew Bible was delivered to Christians by God once and for all time in 70 AD, Judas 3, and its restoration will be complete in about 2067 AD. It is the Perfect Law of Liberty, AKA the Royal Law of Agape Love, AKA The Rod of Iron that Christ will wield from heaven when the transition/restoration/our seeking for and prepping for the second coming of the kingdom is complete.





If, the Lord grants you to understand the mysteries of the kingdom Matt. 13:11, if you have eyes to see Mark 8:24 and ears to hear Rev. 1:3, then you will be aware of the second coming of the Solar Nova or the renewal of the sun Rev. 22:7, just before the second age of the Kingdom of Heaven Dan. 12:4, 9; Acts. 2:17-21; Rev. 8:1-5; 2 Pet. 3; Heb. 10:25; James 5:7-11.

We do not know the day or the hour of the new heaven and new earth Rev. 21:1, but in about 43 years, the time frame of the dual prophecies of the New Testament 1 Cor. 13:9-12: Micah 7:15, and after all the lies/wiles/seals/darts of Satan are broken and taken out of the bibles of men Rev. 5:1ff; Eph. 6:10-20, every eye will see the Lord, in the clouds, in that we will observe the day/His avitar the destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10; Rev. 1:7 or space weather. There will be silence in heaven for about half an hour Rev. 8 The apocalypse is the 43 years of judgment for those who refuse to give up Gnosticism and suffer under space weather, the Bible from God, and gnostic men devouring each other. Just before the Kingdom resumes, Satan and all demons, spirits of dead evil men, will be cast back into the Hadean realm John 12:31ff. Then the Bible Christ wields to rule over His kingdom is visualized by the seven trumpets sounding, as Christ against wields the Royal Law of Agape Love to rule again both in heaven and on earth for the last 720 years of, one faith from God, Christianity on this earth Dan. 12:4; 9. The meek will inherit the earth, Matt. 5:5





With new heaven and earth, perhaps, there will be a vapor canopy along with years of 360 days, and months each having 30 days so 51 weeks in a year. This likely happened on a smaller scale after the first coming, but the Lord hid His face, power, glory, our history, and His Bible for the last 1680 years 2 Thess. 2:11. We know the Kingdom of Heaven will be like a great wedding feast, with billions invited Luke 13:19 put on by the Father, and we will have every spiritual blessing in Christ, peace on earth, and agape love for all.

For the second time, humanity is in the last days, or 43-year transition from Gnosticism into the one true faith cf. the dual prophecy of the one true faith Bible Eph. 4. This is 43 years of fighting the good fight of faith - which is the restoration of the Supernatural objective truth from God - the Hebrew and Greek Bible by taking all the lies/wiles/seals/darts of Satan out of the bibles of men Rev. 5:1ff; Eph. 6:10-20; I Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15. So we will have a new heaven, and a new earth, and a restored Greek and Hebrew Bible which is as high as the heavens above the bibles of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20 ff.

