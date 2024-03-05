Create New Account
'Hitler's Ghost...': Fiery Russia Vs Germany Faceoff After War Alarm
Russia versus Germany A tussle has erupted after the "Berlin is preparing for war with Moscow" alarm was sounded. The Russian foreign ministry said that Hitler’s ghost still haunts the NATO nation. Russia warned that Germany could face “dire consequences” if it does not mend ways.

