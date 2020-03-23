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Ühiskond, mis kaotab väärikuse, lakkab peagi olemast...
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50 views • March 23, 2020
Meie esivanemad on Meile edasi pärandanud kõrge Inimväärikuse, kuid miks on see Meie ühiskonnas üha enam ära kadunud ja ühsikond on muutund väärituks mammoonasõltlaseks ja eneseimetlejatest beibedeks ning matšomühakateks, kellele mõisted ausus, väärikus ja hoolivus, on muutumas üha tundmatutemaks igaviksõnadeks...
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