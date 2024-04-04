TRUDEAU DISSOLVING THE CANADA BANK ACT IN JUNE 2025

Justin Trudeau is in desperation mode, which means that he is now going to be dissolving the Canada Bank Act and that is going to completely destroy everything that Canadians have left. Without the Banking Act all the banks in Canada will lose their Charters, which means they will no longer be able to handle currency that is not the currency that he designates.

He will be designating a central bank digital currency where he can police everything you do and shut your money off if you don't comply with his wishes in the future. It is time for each and every one of us to understand that this is a bad thing for Canadians and a very bad thing for the Western world. It is time to protect your wealth by moving it out of Canada and into Costa Rica where it will be safe.

