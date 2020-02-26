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Ακούστε μια αθώα ψυχούλα κυριε Μητσοτακη για όσα συμβαίνουν τώρα στη Λέσβο...!
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430 views • February 26, 2020
<<Ακουστε και την φωνη κυριε Μητσοτακη ενος μικρου παιδιου 6χρ που μενει κοντα στην μορια και βλεπει καθημερινα τι γινεται και βλεπει και τον πατερα του και ολους τους πολιτες να πολεμουν αυτη τη στιγμη....νιωθεται περήφανος !!!?? Το παιδακι αυτο δεν ηξερε οτι ηχογραφηται και τπτ δν ειναι στημενο φαινεται κιολας!!!>>
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