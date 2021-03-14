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What Is the Internet of Bodies (IoB)?
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14 views • March 14, 2021
The Internet of Bodies (IoB)
hasn’t gotten as much attention as it needs to. It’s an outgrowth of the Internet of Things (IoT), a term that has been with us for several years now and which refers to the plan to embed every single thing on Earth with a sensor that allows it to be hooked up to the internet (using things like 5G and the Smart Grid) – and thus surveilled and monitored. The IoT implies that every node on the grid will receive and broadcast transmissions. The Internet of Bodies takes the whole thing a dangerous step further by envisioning a world where these sensors are biosensors that sit on or in the human body, with the potential to thus make every individual nothing more than a node on the grid too. Head of the WEF (World Economic Forum) Klaus Schwab, who has become famous among alternative media reporters for his incredible likeness to an archetypal James Bond villain, proclaimed that his Great Reset (just another name for the New World Order or NWO) and his 4th Industrial Revolution (just another name for Transhumanism) would “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity.”
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hasn’t gotten as much attention as it needs to. It’s an outgrowth of the Internet of Things (IoT), a term that has been with us for several years now and which refers to the plan to embed every single thing on Earth with a sensor that allows it to be hooked up to the internet (using things like 5G and the Smart Grid) – and thus surveilled and monitored. The IoT implies that every node on the grid will receive and broadcast transmissions. The Internet of Bodies takes the whole thing a dangerous step further by envisioning a world where these sensors are biosensors that sit on or in the human body, with the potential to thus make every individual nothing more than a node on the grid too. Head of the WEF (World Economic Forum) Klaus Schwab, who has become famous among alternative media reporters for his incredible likeness to an archetypal James Bond villain, proclaimed that his Great Reset (just another name for the New World Order or NWO) and his 4th Industrial Revolution (just another name for Transhumanism) would “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity.”
This Channel is banned throughout the EU, Aus. and Canada
please also follow me at ALTERNATE video platforms.
BitChute .. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gIudfF6VnKd0/
BitTube.tv https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
UGET .. https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WardoRants
brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
Social Media Sites
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants
Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Gab .. https://gab.com/WardoRants
MiWe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
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