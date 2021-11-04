© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANTIONIETTA GATTI | GATTI NANO-PATHOLOGY & NANO-TOXICOLOGY | PLANET LOCKDOWN
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • November 04, 2021
Mirror. Source
Antionietta Gatti | Gatti Nano-Pathology & Nano-Toxicology | Planet Lockdown https://rumble.com/vlg54s-antionietta-gatti-gatti-nano-pathology-and-nano-toxicology-planet-lockdown.html | Source: Planet Lockdown ~ Full Interviews https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/ | Source: News Report 2 |Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/
Quote: "In this interview with Antionietta Gatti she describes the field of Nano-Pathology and Nano-Toxicology, which she invented. How do nano-particles enter and move through the body and how can they create health problems. Nano-particles emerge from pollution from industrial processes and can be intentionally engineered for specific applications. With the increase of both kinds of nano-particles, it is an important subject to be aware of. She also reviews how nano-particles are being used in the current mRNA delivery in the mRNA Covid vaccines. Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference to keep the content coming! https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/ Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe Watch more full interviews and educate yourself! https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/ "
-
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Antionietta Gatti | Gatti Nano-Pathology & Nano-Toxicology | Planet Lockdown https://rumble.com/vlg54s-antionietta-gatti-gatti-nano-pathology-and-nano-toxicology-planet-lockdown.html | Source: Planet Lockdown ~ Full Interviews https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/ | Source: News Report 2 |Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/
Quote: "In this interview with Antionietta Gatti she describes the field of Nano-Pathology and Nano-Toxicology, which she invented. How do nano-particles enter and move through the body and how can they create health problems. Nano-particles emerge from pollution from industrial processes and can be intentionally engineered for specific applications. With the increase of both kinds of nano-particles, it is an important subject to be aware of. She also reviews how nano-particles are being used in the current mRNA delivery in the mRNA Covid vaccines. Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference to keep the content coming! https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/ Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe Watch more full interviews and educate yourself! https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/ "
-
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.