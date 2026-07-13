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The Reckoning They Never Saw Coming | War, Wealth, and the Collapse of the Old Order
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The global chessboard is being flipped. From the battlefields of Iran to the financial heart of London, a calculated dismantling of the old world order is unfolding. President Trump's strategy is surgical and transactional—forcing fair-weather allies to reveal their true loyalties while crushing the financial lifelines of enemy regimes.


Beneath the geopolitical theater, an even more profound war is being waged for the soul of money itself. The Federal Reserve's debt-based monopoly is on life support as tariffs, reshored manufacturing, and a long-dormant gold reevaluation pave the way for honest weights and measures. The days of paper manipulation are numbered.


At home, the integrity of the American vote hangs in the balance. With midterms approaching, the question is no longer if elections are being stolen, but how the military alliance will intervene to restore sovereignty—even if it means a constitutional crisis.


This is not a change of slave masters. It is the surgical amputation of a parasitic infection that has plagued civilization for too long. The genie of truth is out of the bottle, the old world is burning, and from its ashes, a new dawn of sovereignty and genuine freedom is emerging. The time to watch, prepare, and act is now.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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