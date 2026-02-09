BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Eat Glyphosate (& 25 Others Ways if You Want to SCREW-UP Your Health in 2026 & Beyond!)
Video going over some ways to not be self-compassionate personally done by the author of upcoming MINDspan book, "How to Die of Nothing" (as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

OR

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

), Danny Tseng:

1. Not being mindful of impermanence (ur own death)

2. Get 60+ vaccination shots

3. Never see the sunrise (or sunset)

4. Wear UV-filtering eyeglasses & contact lenses, stay inside, never get any mid-day sun, & not know ur Vit. D3 levels

Learn all about HORMONE D @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

5. Not know about & obey ur body's natural circadian rhythms as described @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies

6. Commute 2 a job that ur not passionate about & not deciding 2 B a BIG business owner. 2 nurture ur entrepreneurial spirit, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

7. Get mercury dental amalgam fillings

Sweat it out w/

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

by

https://bio-mats.com/danny

&

https://biomats.com/danny-tseng

& bind it out w/

https://tinyurl.com/GameChangingZeolite

tell Laurie that Danny referred U 4 a possible discount

8. Use artificial lites after sunset

For healthier lighting options, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https:/tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

9. drink tap h2o

Learn about h20 purity & maximizing intracellular hydration @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/h2ofordummies

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies


tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

10. Look @ electronic screens after sunset

Learn about the harms of man-made blue lite at any of

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

https://VivaRays.com/howtodieofnothing

& fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestBlueBlockers

11. live in a damp basement that was probably mold-infested

To learn about a PROVEN mold/mildew-killer, visit

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

&

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

12. Wear an atomic wristwatch that's constantly sending signals to satellites & not being aware of the harms of made electromagnetic fields

Learn more @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

& fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

13. Not eat a lot of magnesium-rich foods

Details @

https://tinyurl.com/magnesium101

https://Linktr.ee/magnesiumfordummies

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium

https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts

14. Hardly ever let ur bare skin touch the earth

Learn more about bioelectromagnetism for health at

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies

15. not knowing ur Omega-3 Index levels

Get tested @

https://tinyurl.com/KnowYourLabNumbers

Get a discount by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at

https://OmegaQuant.com

& learn more @

https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101

16. take anti-antidepressants & an anti-psychotic to help stay asleep

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide, visit any of


https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems


https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


17. not know about GMOs & glyphosate


Learn all about the active ingredient in "Roundup" by watching videos @


https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel


& viewing my e-Guide, ""Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing"


https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide


To view how I'm recovering from multiple TBIs, watch my


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QSCoqX45TI

