'Putin Warns Of World War- Defends Kharkiv Offensive Reveals NATO Trainers Already In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of a global conflict amid the Ukraine war, threatening consequences if the West attacks Russia. He claimed Western military instructors are in Ukraine and justified assaults on Kharkiv. France denied having mercenaries in Ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.