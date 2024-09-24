The super-grace life of maturity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #125; Many scriptures point out the fact that not everybody gets a trophy inside the plan of GOD! There are winners and losers in heaven. Studies in many chapters like 1Corinthians 3 or Ephesians 2, may give good insight into this fact. What you do with your time, talent and treasure after salvation, MATTERS in the end.