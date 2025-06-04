BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT'S ABOUT TO HAPPEN TO MONEY WILL LEAVE YOU SPEECHLESS 💲 AND IT'S STARTING NOW❗ 📰 NEXT NEWS NET
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
670 followers
1
446 views • 1 day ago

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author with 2.4 million followers, has just issued his most alarming financial warning yet: "millions will be wiped out financially" while gold skyrockets to an unprecedented $25,000 per ounce. While his predictions often seem extreme, even mainstream institutions like UBS are now raising their gold forecasts to $3,500, suggesting there might be substance behind his dire warnings about an impending financial apocalypse.


Tonight, Noble Gold Investments founder Colin Plume returns to analyze Kiyosaki's shocking prediction and separate fear-mongering from financial reality. As the author of "Silver is the New Oil" and a leading precious metals expert, Plume brings crucial perspective to what could be the most important investment discussion of our time.


The numbers behind Kiyosaki's prediction are more compelling than they initially appear. Gold hasn't even reached its inflation-adjusted 1980 peak of $3,291 yet, meaning his $25,000 target, while extreme, represents what gold might need to reach if it maintained the same purchasing power during previous currency crises when people lost faith in paper money systems. Meanwhile, the US dollar has already lost 88% of its purchasing power since 1971 when Nixon ended gold convertibility, and with rising tariffs, potential trade wars, and massive government debt levels, currency debasement could be accelerating dramatically.


But it's not just Kiyosaki sounding these alarms. The institutional evidence is mounting rapidly. Central banks have purchased over 1,000 tonnes of gold for three consecutive years, the largest accumulation in modern history. Commercial real estate is showing 10.6% distress rates that could trigger broader financial contagion. Even conservative financial institutions are making increasingly bullish precious metals calls, with U..


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ab6ehvEXSGQ/

