Secret Space Programs and Genetic Manipulation - Veronica Bartolini Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/07/17/et-genetic-manipulation/





Part 1 Veronica Bartolini joins us to discuss her childhood and upbringing which featured paranormal experiences and training for future Milab Operations. She has had to deal with handlers who were close to her and who tried to derail her from her life's mission. Veronica discusses her childhood experiences and the belief that she was created in a lab. She shares memories of early ET encounters with Andromedans, lost time, and strange experiences during her school years in Arizona, including suspicious training programs and hearing tests.









In Part 2 Veronica Bartolini talks about some of the ET Encounters she's had as well as more information about the secret mind control programs she was pulled into. Veronica describes her involvement in various secret programs, including the Umbra soldiers and the Dolphin Project. She details astral memories of Mantid ships, underwater facilities in Antarctica, and her experiences with telepathic communication and genetic modification.