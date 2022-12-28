Tyrannical Takeover...

Naomi Wolf is the author of “The End of America,” published in 2007, and “The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and the War Against the Human,” which was released at the end of May 2022. In our previous interview, we discussed how “The End of America” dovetailed with current pandemic events. (You can download the first and last chapters for free on the publisher’s website, chelseagreen.com.)

There are 10 steps that leaders who want to crush a democracy will always take. We are now in Step 10, and traitors are dissolving the boundaries and sovereignty of all countries as well as the United States. The same is also taking place in other nations.

The COVID pandemic was used to strip us of our liberties and to conceptually terraform America into being ready to accept a CCP-style World Economic Forum-guided post-humane and post-constitutional world.

We are at war, and the federal government, institutions and agencies of various kinds, and the media, have all been weaponized against the public.

Hopelessness leads to inaction, and without action, we’re guaranteed to lose everything. The one thing the technocrats’ technology cannot compete with is the analog world — analog devices and in-person relationships — so that’s where our greatest strength lies.

General guidance on how to prepare for near-future events, and what is needed for survival and success in the long term are addressed.

Article link: https://bit.ly/38FPmfl

This is a very frightening and convincing presentation that Naomi gave. There is no doubt that this totalitarian takeover is what is coming. It is as dark as she sees it and Klaus and Gates are just the frontmen for the shadow government.

