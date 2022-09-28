Stumped, suddenly my low-perfusion sulfur SADS antidote remerdy is not working

Took melatonin and
DMG at 8am for low
perfusion but boost
did not happen. Stopped
raw cheese, raw cocoa
last night. Relying on
garlic, eggs. Eating oats
instead of rice. Stymied.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.