Dr. Jane Ruby Show GMO Mosquitoes, Malaria Treatment & Hydroxychloroquine

Ann Vandersteel legally acquired Hydroxychloroquine that was confiscated by the FDA. Hydroxychloroquine is the treatment for all forms of malaria & for prevention. Bill Gates funded the development of GMO mosquitoes that were released in Texas & Florida. There have already been locally acquired malaria cases reported. Also Vandersteel’s reports on the Aspen Institute Conference of the WEF.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.