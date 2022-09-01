If you want to fight against a country you need an F-15

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Biden: "For those brave right-wing Americans... if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun." Joe Biden says Americans need an F-15 to truly stand up against government tyranny. Is that his way of saying he supports using military force on U.S. land against U.S. citizens?