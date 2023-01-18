A Trader Interview Series: 11.What is Trend Following (11 of 32)

💥Book a free virtual call with us here: http://marketsniper.me/37mhTmi

https://themarketsniper.com

🍏 Join our Free trading course here:

https://themarketsniper.com/tradesmart/

W H A T B R O K E R S D O I U S E ?:

Forex:

For 100x FX Margin Beat the Margin reductions, but Safe like the EU, Sweden Based Scandinavian Capital Markets for FX trading:

http://themarketsniper.com/scm/

To trade KRW and more, SimpleFX:

https://marketsniper.me/36TGn9u

Precious Metals:

Order your physical Gold & Silver with PureGold here:

https://marketsniper.me/3t0t38j

For Gold, Silver & Platinum purchases, that I use, with real 100% allocated Bullion & named bar reservation, cheaper than Maloney or Schiff, click here:

http://www.bullionvaultaffiliate.com/

If you’re interested in successful trading without sitting in front of the screen all day I would suggest you to join our HVF trading community

Thank you for your continuous support!

Official The Market Sniper Merch:

https://bit.ly/2UGMpjt

Instagram:

@themarketsniper

Twitter:

@themarketsniper

The Market Sniper on Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@TheMarketSniper:f

Originator of The Hunt Volatility Funnel Method [HVF Method] Trader, Technical Analyst & Teacher (c) Copyright 2020

Disclaimer:

Our videos provide material for informational and entertainment purposes only

Trading is risky.

Before trading or investing, you should be aware of the risks involved, and take appropriate risk mitigation steps as necessary. Check multiple sources for information prior to investing or trading.

No liability for losses as a result of your actions on any information or perceived information from these videos, will be accepted.