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Silent War Ep. 6168: Canada Falls, Commie Food Crisi, WW3 & Nukes, FDA CashCow, Epstein2.0
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112 views • February 20, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
CDC Casually Admits Covid Nose Swabs Ended Up in a Lab for Genomic Sequencing Analysis.
"A Recurring Fountain Of Revenue": FDA Exec Admits Biden Planning Annual Shots, Including Toddlers.
INVESTIGATION: The Covid-19 Vaccines cause AIDS; here’s all the evidence…
CDC Quietly Changes Guidelines on Children’s Age-Specific Speech Expectations Following Two Years of Devastating Masking Policies.
WATCH: Meta-Facebook Manager of Community Development Staffer Caught In Hotel Child Sex Sting Operation.
Bird Flu Detected In Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana As Outbreak Spreads: Officials.
Belarus Threatens To Deploy Nukes Against Any Western Aggression.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Caught Hanging out with Maricopa County Recorder He Should Have Prosecuted.
Jeffrey Epstein’s Close Friend and ‘Pimp’ Jean-Luc Brunel Found Dead in Apparent Prison ‘Suicide’ – He Allegedly Hanged Himself, Prison Cameras Were Not Working at the Time.
Moscow Claims Two Artillery Shells Hit Russian Territory; Ukraine Counters That Two Soldiers Killed In Shelling
Canada Falls to Communism.
All of this, and more.
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CDC Casually Admits Covid Nose Swabs Ended Up in a Lab for Genomic Sequencing Analysis.
"A Recurring Fountain Of Revenue": FDA Exec Admits Biden Planning Annual Shots, Including Toddlers.
INVESTIGATION: The Covid-19 Vaccines cause AIDS; here’s all the evidence…
CDC Quietly Changes Guidelines on Children’s Age-Specific Speech Expectations Following Two Years of Devastating Masking Policies.
WATCH: Meta-Facebook Manager of Community Development Staffer Caught In Hotel Child Sex Sting Operation.
Bird Flu Detected In Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana As Outbreak Spreads: Officials.
Belarus Threatens To Deploy Nukes Against Any Western Aggression.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Caught Hanging out with Maricopa County Recorder He Should Have Prosecuted.
Jeffrey Epstein’s Close Friend and ‘Pimp’ Jean-Luc Brunel Found Dead in Apparent Prison ‘Suicide’ – He Allegedly Hanged Himself, Prison Cameras Were Not Working at the Time.
Moscow Claims Two Artillery Shells Hit Russian Territory; Ukraine Counters That Two Soldiers Killed In Shelling
Canada Falls to Communism.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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