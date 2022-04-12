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Next Level Transmission: Learn Why Globalists Are Triggering a Complete Collapse & the End of the World as We Know It – FULL SHOW 4/11/22
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403 views • April 12, 2022
There is a planetary mafia based along lines of James Bond’s ‘Spectre’ that has embedded all the major governments in the world with its agents that are carrying out a highly detailed & orchestrated plan to destroy civilization as we know it! Tune in to the most important and globally censored broadcast on the planet while there’s still time!
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