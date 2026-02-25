BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Common Mistakes in Detox Protocols
https://drchrisshade.com/blog/

Jesse Chappus: What are some of the biggest mistakes you see people making when it comes to detox?

Christopher Shade, PhD: Well, it's just like not doing everything we do. So say they're like, oh, I heard sulforaphane upregulates NRF2 and that'll get me the detox. And then they kick this stuff into circulation. But they haven't done anything for the drainage pathway, so they haven't done anything for the bile flow. They're not taking any binders and they're not doing anything for the kidney.

And then they start moving these toxins. As I said, they build up in the liver. And the liver actually has doors into the liver cells. So every liver cell or hepatocyte is fed by blood on one side, drained by bile on the other side. And they have transporters bringing things in, transporters going into the bile and transporters that can go back out.

So you start moving these toxins they build up in the liver. But if the liver is not draining right, the liver squirts them all back into the blood. And that's when you have this inflammation and this movement of inflammaging and toxins and free radicals all through the body. And you shake all that up. So not coupling it to bile flow, not supporting kidneys, not having binders on board.

Those are the biggest problems that people get.

5/9/2023 - DO THIS to Eliminate Toxins From Your Body (This ACTUALLY Works) | Dr. Christopher Shade - The Jesse Chappus Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCyDrHfUNuQ

healthnewstruthdetoxliversolutionskidneymistakeschristopher shade
