Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ontario Doctors Told That Patients Who Refuse COVID Injections May Be Mentally Ill
283 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 9 days ago |

(Nov 18, 2022) Laura-Lynn Thompson interviews Dr. William Makis who has been bravely blowing the whistle about the scores of healthy Canadian Doctors who have died suddenly after taking the mandated experimental mRNA COVID injections. In this clip he states that The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is telling doctors to consider treating those who refuse to take the shots with psychiatric drugs.


Full interview: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/Dr_Makis_EDIT:2

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventspsychiatric drugsmentally illcanadamental illnessvaccine mandatesontariocovidlaura-lynn thompsonwilliam makis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket