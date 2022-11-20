Ontario Doctors Told That Patients Who Refuse COVID Injections May Be Mentally Ill

(Nov 18, 2022) Laura-Lynn Thompson interviews Dr. William Makis who has been bravely blowing the whistle about the scores of healthy Canadian Doctors who have died suddenly after taking the mandated experimental mRNA COVID injections. In this clip he states that The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is telling doctors to consider treating those who refuse to take the shots with psychiatric drugs.





Full interview: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/Dr_Makis_EDIT:2