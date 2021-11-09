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GETTING BYRNED..DECERTIFICATION INCOMING! NOVEMBER 8, 2021
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80 views • November 09, 2021
https://rumble.com/vowzt1-november-8-2021-getting-byrned..decertification-incoming.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
NOVEMBER 8, 2021 GETTING BYRNED..DECERTIFICATION INCOMING!
STEELTRUTH WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST LIVESTREAMING https://rumble.com/vowzt1-november-8-2021-getting-byrned..decertification-incoming.html
SPECIAL GUESTS:
PATRICK BYRNE https://locals.com/feed @patrickbyrne
ANDREW ROMINE
DR. CORDIE WILLIAMS https://cordie4senate.com/
SHOW DESCRIPTION:
The race to the finish and decertification has several horses in the race. Will Arizona AG investigation lead to arrests and pull the electoral college votes for Joe Biden, or will the Racine County constitutional sheriff seeking criminal charges against 5 election commissioners be the straw that decertifies that state’s election?
To Restrain or not to Restrain….Courts and Procedures that is the question. Andrew Romine, legal analyst, explains appellate courts vs. district courts. Is there a restraining order in our future against these unconstitutional Joe Biden jab mandates?
JOBS NOT JABS!
https://www.oxifreshfranchise.com/steeltruthpodcast/
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NOVEMBER 8, 2021 GETTING BYRNED..DECERTIFICATION INCOMING!
STEELTRUTH WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST LIVESTREAMING https://rumble.com/vowzt1-november-8-2021-getting-byrned..decertification-incoming.html
SPECIAL GUESTS:
PATRICK BYRNE https://locals.com/feed @patrickbyrne
ANDREW ROMINE
DR. CORDIE WILLIAMS https://cordie4senate.com/
SHOW DESCRIPTION:
The race to the finish and decertification has several horses in the race. Will Arizona AG investigation lead to arrests and pull the electoral college votes for Joe Biden, or will the Racine County constitutional sheriff seeking criminal charges against 5 election commissioners be the straw that decertifies that state’s election?
To Restrain or not to Restrain….Courts and Procedures that is the question. Andrew Romine, legal analyst, explains appellate courts vs. district courts. Is there a restraining order in our future against these unconstitutional Joe Biden jab mandates?
JOBS NOT JABS!
https://www.oxifreshfranchise.com/steeltruthpodcast/
ADVERTISE WITH STEEL TRUTH:
[email protected]
SEND TIPS:
[email protected]
SPONSORS:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/vandersteel GOLD AND SILVER
https://tiptopk9.com/
https://patrioticid.com/steeltruth
https://www.steeltruthsuperfoods.com
https://www.greatcreditcardprocessing/savemoney
https://zstacklife.com/truth
https://www.trueidpro.com
https://www.wisconsinelderberry.com/ Promo STEELTRUTH
https://lifetimejewelry.com/
https://www.mypillow.com/ Promo STEELTRUTH
https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ Promo TRUTH
https://qualityglassengraving.com/ Promo STEEELTRUTH10
http://salleesteelstructures.com/ Promo STEEL TRUTH https://synergyhealthdpc.com/ Promo TRUTH
https://www.thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/ PROMO TRUTH
INDIVIDUAL SUPPORT AND SPONSORSHIPS:
https://www.subscribestar.com/steeltruth
https://www.patreon.com/steeltruth
STREAMING:
https://www.brighteon.tv
https://steeltruth.com/
https://www.simultv.com 2A Channel
http://gfwn.tv
https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/steel-truth-tv-show
FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE:
https://t.me/SteelTruthNews
https://locals.com/feed @annvandersteel Steel Truth
https://gettr.com/user/annvandersteel
https://www.clouthub.com/steeltruth
https://gab.com/AnnVandersteel
https://parler.com/profile/AnnVandersteel/posts
https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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