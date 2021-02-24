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EP 2339-9AM Trains, Planes and Tankers On Fire and Exploding
The Pete Santilli Show
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110 views • February 24, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2339 - 9AM  EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 24, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST:   https://vimeo.com/event/706533 


EP 2339-9AM Trains, Planes and Tankers On Fire and Exploding  
 A United Airlines flight experienced engine failure after taking off from Denver International Airport on Saturday but landed safely after dropping debris over northern Colorado, officials said.The Hawaii-bound jet was a Boeing 777 with 10 crew members and 231 passengers on board,  according to reports. Frightening video recorded from inside the plane showed the damaged engine on fire. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17009 
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