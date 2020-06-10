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How to Live Underground in Style - Atlas Dome Bunkers
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499 views • June 10, 2020
Uploaded on June 10 2020
Ron discusses Atlas's Monolithic Dome Bunkers! Sit down and enjoy a tour of a 2700 sq ft Dome Home that a family lives in full time!
Atlas Survival Shelters
200 CMH Road
Sulpher Springs, TX 75483
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Ron discusses Atlas's Monolithic Dome Bunkers! Sit down and enjoy a tour of a 2700 sq ft Dome Home that a family lives in full time!
Atlas Survival Shelters
200 CMH Road
Sulpher Springs, TX 75483
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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