"Sad Little Man" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2021

Lyrics: Sad little man sitting deep in a lie He's dead in his soul but he'll keep you alive Do what he says, not what he do 'Cause the truth is for him and the lie is for you Sad little man but he's treated like a God As the faithless pray to a fake and a fraud Worship the man, pledge to his word One shot, two shot, now you get a third Sad little man Sad little man You better run now while you know you can Sad little man Sad little man You don't fool me you sad little man Sad little man gonna trap you like a dog Put your head in a net while they eat you raw Don't ask why, just comply 'Cause fear is the drug that the doc prescribed Sad little man, you can watch him on the news Preaching to his choir while they learn the rules Some feel safe and some feel healed But they'll all hold his hand as he makes the kill Sad little man Sad little man You better run now while you know you can Sad little man Sad little man You don't fool me you sad little man Sad little man and he wants your kids Some might live while the rest get sick So put them to the test and listen for the yell When the truth comes out he's gonna burn in hell Sad little man Sad little man You better run now while you know you can Sad little man Sad little man You don't fool me you sad little man You can't fool me you sad little man


