"Sad Little Man" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2021

The new album Silent War is out now on all digital music platforms.
CD: http://fivetimesaugust.com
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sile...
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/a...
YouTube: https://music.youtube.com/browse/MPRE...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/68EwoW...
Bandcamp: http://fivetimesaugust.bandcamp.com
Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
Lyrics:
Sad little man sitting deep in a lie
He’s dead in his soul but he’ll keep you alive
Do what he says, not what he do
‘Cause the truth is for him and the lie is for you
Sad little man but he’s treated like a God
As the faithless pray to a fake and a fraud
Worship the man, pledge to his word
One shot, two shot, now you get a third
Sad little man
Sad little man
You better run now while you know you can
Sad little man
Sad little man
You don’t fool me you sad little man
Sad little man gonna trap you like a dog
Put your head in a net while they eat you raw
Don’t ask why, just comply
‘Cause fear is the drug that the doc prescribed
Sad little man, you can watch him on the news
Preaching to his choir while they learn the rules
Some feel safe and some feel healed
But they’ll all hold his hand as he makes the kill
Sad little man
Sad little man
You better run now while you know you can
Sad little man
Sad little man
You don’t fool me you sad little man
Sad little man and he wants your kids
Some might live while the rest get sick
So put them to the test and listen for the yell
When the truth comes out he’s gonna burn in hell
Sad little man
Sad little man
You better run now while you know you can
Sad little man
Sad little man
You don’t fool me you sad little man
You can’t fool me you sad little man
