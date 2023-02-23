Empty Tomb Puppet Show in Finnish

Christian Finnish Doll Theatre 'Nukketeatteri Majakka' alias Doll Theatre Lighthouse presented this performance about the Empty Tomb of Jesus. This happened 28th March, 2010. Dialogues are in Finnish but text is also in English. The stick puppets were hand made at a church sewing club at Joensuu, Finland. For nonprofit use only.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.