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Mad World / Lockdown News Roundup / Hugo Talks
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70 views • February 23, 2021
https://youtu.be/KnTfbHPsQ5o
A glancing swoop over wide ranging topics, heartfelt concerns over Johnsons U'turn nw there is a possibility of mandatory face masks for our kids in school. Also, aside from that 3 vaccines now, and Bully somebody called Morgan on ITV, I don't watch the idiot I think it is, you decide..
Mad World / Lockdown News Roundup / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
A glancing swoop over wide ranging topics, heartfelt concerns over Johnsons U'turn nw there is a possibility of mandatory face masks for our kids in school. Also, aside from that 3 vaccines now, and Bully somebody called Morgan on ITV, I don't watch the idiot I think it is, you decide..
Mad World / Lockdown News Roundup / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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