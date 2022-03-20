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Plasma Infusion Trojan Horse: Whistleblower Nurse Exposes Poisoning of Pure Bloods
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318 views • March 20, 2022
The vaccinated are harming and potentially killing the unvaxxed, through their plasma being used without caution or labeling in transfusions for the sick.
On Friday, a whistleblower nurse spoke to the Stew Peters Show about a shocking fact: patients, including the most vulnerable in society, are experiencing the same symptoms of vaccine injured.
She says she feels she's giving patients a Covid-19 booster shot every time she conducts a blood transfusion, and now she's quitting, but not before she raises the alarm about this ungodly conspiracy.
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On Friday, a whistleblower nurse spoke to the Stew Peters Show about a shocking fact: patients, including the most vulnerable in society, are experiencing the same symptoms of vaccine injured.
She says she feels she's giving patients a Covid-19 booster shot every time she conducts a blood transfusion, and now she's quitting, but not before she raises the alarm about this ungodly conspiracy.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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