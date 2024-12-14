BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blood RED Lunar ECLIPSE, March 14, 2025, THE LAST SIGN BEFORE DESTRUCTION
End the global reset
End the global reset
126 views • 4 months ago

This video is extremely important and goes along as a second part of the April 8th 2024 total solar eclipse over America the Babylon period this eclipse is part two of April 8th. And it is a last warning before everything happens in the curtain is pulled over on this drama. This is one video that people needs to see about the last days as the great tribulation gets nearer and nearer. This is a must see video


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


You must go to the warning website for all the information in our overcoming and do so quickly cuz time is getting short at larrygmeguiar2com


This is part one of the power and Passover from Larry McGuire's warning website and you must read it because it is coming shortly if we are entering into 2025 into the spring season


The POWER in PASSOVER


https://larrygmeguiar2.com/Power_In_Passover1.htm

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
