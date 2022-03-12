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No evidence Ukraine has biological weapons, UN says following Russian accusation ☣️ FULL
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76 views • March 12, 2022
The UN Security Council met at Russia's request on Friday to discuss what Moscow claims are "the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine."
The United Nations said it was not aware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine while Washington and its allies voiced concerns Russia was spreading the unproven claim in order to launch its own biological or chemical attacks.
Russia called the meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council to reassert its unsubstantiated accusation that Ukraine ran biological warfare laboratories with U.S. support.
Members rejected the assertions as "a lie" and "utter nonsense" and used the session to amplify accusations that Russia has deliberately targeted and killed hundreds of civilians in its 15-day-old invasion that Russian President Vladimir Putin calls "a special military operation."
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8676690/un...
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#UN #Ukraine #Russia #GlobalNews
The United Nations said it was not aware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine while Washington and its allies voiced concerns Russia was spreading the unproven claim in order to launch its own biological or chemical attacks.
Russia called the meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council to reassert its unsubstantiated accusation that Ukraine ran biological warfare laboratories with U.S. support.
Members rejected the assertions as "a lie" and "utter nonsense" and used the session to amplify accusations that Russia has deliberately targeted and killed hundreds of civilians in its 15-day-old invasion that Russian President Vladimir Putin calls "a special military operation."
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8676690/un...
Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc
Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ
Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt
Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB
#UN #Ukraine #Russia #GlobalNews
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