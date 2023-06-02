Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WW3 COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF BIDEN FALLS ON FACE AT AIR FORCE GRADUATION CEREMONY
95 views
channel image
Self-Government
Published 16 hours ago |

WW3 COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF BIDEN FALLS ON FACE AT AIR FORCE GRADUATION CEREMONY   https://www.trunews.com/stream/ww3-commander-in-chief-biden-falls-on-face-at-air-force-graduation-ceremony 

President Joe Biden tripped and fell onto the stage while handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday. The 80-year-old commander-in-chief was seen being helped up to his feet by Air Force officials. Here is a video of the aging President’s mishap today.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/01/23



Keywords
trunewsww3president joe bidentripped and fellcommander-in-chief biden falls on face at air force graduation ceremony

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket