WW3 COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF BIDEN FALLS ON FACE AT AIR FORCE GRADUATION CEREMONY https://www.trunews.com/stream/ww3-commander-in-chief-biden-falls-on-face-at-air-force-graduation-ceremony
President Joe Biden tripped and fell onto the stage while handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday. The 80-year-old commander-in-chief was seen being helped up to his feet by Air Force officials. Here is a video of the aging President’s mishap today.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/01/23
