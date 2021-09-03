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World Health Organization Global Pandemic And ID Predicted in 2010 Lockstep Document
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182 views • September 03, 2021
Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the Operation Lockstep plans for global domination, tracking and suppression of the population.
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