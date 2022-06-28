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FULLY COVID VACCINATED
PEOPLE ARE MUCH MORE AT RISK
1. bitchute.com/video/uvNAKxxh0QOI
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/uIwsjlz
3. gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/108550304994789738
4. ugetube.com/watch/4CwRcPIEuWXKEte
Vaccine-free individual, with their far superior natural immunity, are much less at risk, while the vaccinated are not only much more at risk of severe adverse effects, but also are willful victims to taxpayers money embezzlement from crooked politicians, sending public funds to criminal pharmaceutical corporations, and all for a cut of the profits. Crooks like Justin Trudeau have 40% ownership of companies related to toxic Covid vaccine production, which explains why he acts so much like a crazy dictator to push his poison on the people.